

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has warned against Brett Anthony Foods' Wow Bao bao Thai-style curry chicken sold by Walmart Inc. retail stores, citing misbranding and undeclared soy and sesame allergens.



According to the agency, the product labeled as bao curry chicken may actually contain teriyaki chicken bao products that contain soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



The public health alert has been issued to ensure that consumers with allergies to soy and sesame are aware about the misbranded product. A recall was not requested as the affected product is no longer available for purchase.



The product subject to the health alert include 10-oz. boxes containing four 'Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken' with 'best if used by' date '4/12/25'.



The fully cooked, frozen bao curry chicken product was packaged on March 20, 2024.



The product bears establishment number 'P-40001' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The impacted items were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.



The alert was issued after the agnecy was notified by the producing establishment about a consumer complaint that a box labeled bao Thai-style curry chicken contained pouches of the bao teriyaki chicken.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



Over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away the product or return to the place of purchase.



