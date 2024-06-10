Ronn Inc. To Begin Discussions in Geneva About Its New Hyper-Hydrogen Vehicle to Be the Successor to Its Scorpion Hydrogen Hybrid

RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) announced today that while in Geneva the company is set to engage with potential investors, industry leaders, and the press to discuss their plans for the Hyper Hydrogen Concept Automobile. With the signing of a $100 million capital investment MOU, RONN Inc. is gearing up to develop the successor to the acclaimed Scorpion Hydrogen Hybrid Supercar.

Recent data from World Motor Vehicle Production indicates a notable increase in global motor vehicle manufacturing, with 85.4 million vehicles produced in May 2023, marking a 5.7% surge compared to 2021. The Global Supercar Market, valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

RONN Inc.'s Founder and CEO, Ronn Ford, expressed his lifelong ambition to create an automobile that rivals esteemed brands like Bugatti, Pagani, and Koenigsegg. The company's vision includes the development of an upgraded version of the Scorpion, with specifications and design insights expected to follow post the Geneva meetings.

Amid the evolving landscape of exotic, supercar, and hypercar vehicles, RONN Inc. aims to blend the timeless pleasure of driving with cutting-edge technologies that prioritize environmental sustainability. Stay tuned for further updates as RONN Inc. delves into this new era of automotive innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

For more information, go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com or contact John Morgan at jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com .

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: RONN Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com