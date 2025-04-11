Ronn Inc. Highlights Saudi Arabia's Hydrogen Momentum and Vision 2030 Alignment Amid Strategic Joint Venture Talks

Following its recently announced Phase One Strategic Agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ronn Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is releasing an executive overview of the regional hydrogen landscape to help stakeholders understand the scale of opportunity now emerging across the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia has placed hydrogen at the center of its long-term energy transition, with several multibillion-dollar initiatives already underway under its Vision 2030 national strategy. This aligns perfectly with Ronn Inc.'s focus on advanced hydrogen technologies, including zero-emission supercars, commercial fleets, and modular infrastructure.

5 Notable Hydrogen Projects in Saudi Arabia

1. NEOM's $8.4 Billion Green Hydrogen Plant

In partnership with Air Products and ACWA Power, this landmark facility will be the largest green hydrogen project in the world, expected to produce 650 tons of hydrogen per day.

2. Saudi Aramco's Blue Hydrogen R&D

Aramco is investing heavily in blue hydrogen and carbon capture technology to position itself as a leading exporter of clean hydrogen fuels.

3. Hydrogen Mobility Test Beds

The Kingdom has launched testing corridors for hydrogen-powered trucks and buses, signaling intent to shift its logistics and public transport sectors to clean fuel.

4. Hydrogen Rail Projects

The Ministry of Transport has begun planning hydrogen-powered rail infrastructure for passenger and cargo-backed by European tech partners and sovereign support.

5. Public-Private Hydrogen Innovation Funds

New funds are being created to accelerate hydrogen startups and manufacturing localization, with incentives designed to attract tech companies like Ronn Inc.

Vision 2030: More Than a Plan - A Transformation

Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia's sweeping roadmap to diversify its economy beyond oil. Central to this is becoming a global hub for green and blue hydrogen-aiming to supply up to 25% of global hydrogen demand by 2030. This includes:

• Massive infrastructure investments

• Strategic joint ventures with U.S. and European partners

• Regional incentives for clean manufacturing and mobility solutions

Why Ronn Inc. Is Right On Time

With proprietary hydrogen supercar platforms, zero-emission commercial vehicles, and scalable fueling hubs, Ronn Inc. is uniquely positioned to contribute immediately to the Kingdom's goals. The company's early-stage joint venture discussions in Saudi Arabia are structured to deploy tech, build manufacturing centers, and localize talent and infrastructure in one of the world's most hydrogen-forward economies.

"This is not a trend-it's a transformation," said Ronn Ford, CEO of Ronn Inc. "And we are not just participating, we are aligning with the energy future of an entire region."

