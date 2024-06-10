KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD Collaborates with Curaleaf to Expand Patient Education on Medical Cannabis Care in Utah

Community care events to be held throughout summer at Curaleaf's Lehi, Provo, and Payson, Utah Medical Cannabis Pharmacies

KindlyMD, Inc. ("KindlyMD" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CURA)(OTCQX:CURLF) ("Curaleaf"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis. Under the terms of the collaboration, KindlyMD and Curaleaf will work together to provide educational resources and information with a community perspective on holistic pain management and treatment. KindlyMD providers will introduce the KindlyMD Complete Care program, which will afford patients in Utah County and its surrounding areas the option to more easily access the medical cannabis care options offered by Curaleaf pharmacists.

"Our innovative collaboration with Curaleaf will provide more patients with access to pain management treatment options and alternative therapies, including, where appropriate, medical cannabis care in the state of Utah," said Tim Pickett, PA-C, Founder and CEO at KindlyMD. "Our Companies share a common goal in helping to combat our nation's opioid crisis and the negative impacts of addiction and overdose. As the United States government moves toward rescheduling cannabis as a legitimate medicine, this collaboration will help more patients find sustainable, safer, and more affordable healthcare treatment options."

To celebrate the launch of this collaboration, the Companies will co-host three charitable, community care events throughout the summer. These will be held at Curaleaf's Lehi Medical Cannabis Pharmacy location (3363 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, Utah) on Tuesday, June 25th, Curaleaf's Provo Medical Cannabis Pharmacy location (222 Draper Lane, Provo, Utah) on Tuesday, July 16th, and Curaleaf's Payson Medical Cannabis Pharmacy location (757 S 1040 W St, Payson, Utah) on Tuesday, August 6th.

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, said, "Through our relationship with KindlyMD, Curaleaf will continue to deliver on its mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing, and celebrating the power of the plant. We look forward to celebrating with the people of Utah at this unique event, and we're confident this collaboration will strengthen patient education on safe and reliable medical cannabis products in the state as part of patient healthcare treatment options."

KindlyMD is Utah's largest alternative pain treatment facility. In cases where opioids are needed, complete care plans ensure safe use, appropriate dosing, weaning plans, and behavioral health support to curb risk. KindlyMD is also one of the largest providers of medical evaluation and management services related to treatment recommendations within the medical cannabis program in Utah. As part of its patient-first approach, KindlyMD healthcare professionals provide patients with medical cannabis education and information to help patients decide whether medical cannabis may be a beneficial alternative treatment option for them. Patients retain complete discretion to obtain their own medical cannabis, and KindlyMD does not sell or advertise cannabis products. To date, KindlyMD has provided care during over 60,000 patient visits in its Utah clinics.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD? is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including, where appropriate, the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

