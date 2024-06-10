AGFA HealthCare: Leading the Way in Imaging Innovation at SIIM 2024

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / We're thrilled to announce our participation in the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 2024 Annual Meeting. As a global leader in healthcare imaging solutions, AGFA HealthCare is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in radiology and enterprise imaging. Join us as we explore our exciting lineup of solutions, demonstrations, and presentations at SIIM 2024.

SIIM's Annual Meeting is the premier event for professionals in imaging informatics, healthcare IT, and medical imaging. This year's conference, taking place from June 27-29 in National Harbor, MD, will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements and trends in medical imaging and informatics.

At SIIM 2024, AGFA HealthCare will showcase our cutting-edge Enterprise Imaging solution designed to enhance patient care, streamline workflows, and improve clinical confidence.

Visit our booth #613 to experience firsthand how we are shaping the future of healthcare imaging.

At SIIM 2024, discover our latest innovations, including:

Enter the new era of Enterprise Imaging Cloud ?with better cost control, faster scalability, higher reliability and uptime, state-of-the-art security, and a carefree operating lifecycle, all customized to meet your unique needs.?

Stop waiting and start streaming imaging data across specialties, geographies, time zones, and more with the Enterprise Imaging Streaming Client and the creation of the Imaging Health Network.

?imaging data across specialties, geographies, time zones, and more with the Enterprise Imaging Streaming Client and the creation of the Imaging Health Network. Workflow Orchestration: An integrated system that intelligently assigns tasks, maintains workflow continuity, and taps into remote resources, empowering radiologists to remain engaged and efficient.

An integrated system that intelligently assigns tasks, maintains workflow continuity, and taps into remote resources, empowering radiologists to remain engaged and efficient. Empower radiologists with RUBEE® AI, providing them with the synergistic benefits of Enterprise Imaging and Augmented Intelligence, enabling?informed decision-making, expediting image analysis, and extracting valuable insights from extensive imaging datasets.?

Don't miss our expert presentations and educational sessions at SIIM 2024:

The Cloud and Waves of Change: The New Normal Elevates Imaging, Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. AGFA HealthCare's Paul Lipton, Bsc Eng CMPE, Solution Manager, Enterprise Imaging, will be speaking at the?AskIndustry Panel Discussion?to?explore the impact of cloud computing on Imaging Informatics applications, including PACS, VNA, Workflow, Image Exchange, Reporting, and AI in improving performance, scalability, security, availability, and stability for these applications.

We are excited to be part of SIIM 2024 and look forward to connecting with healthcare professionals, industry partners, and thought leaders to advance the field of medical imaging informatics. Thank you for joining us on this journey towards a healthier, more connected future. See you at SIIM 2024

Visit us at www.agfahealthcare.com for more information about our products, solutions, and services.

