AGFA HealthCare Recognized for Proactive Partnerships and Communication in 2025 in the KLAS PACS Market Report - Earning a Top Performer Position for PACS Performance Across All Site Sizes

AGFA HealthCare earns top-tier recognition for consistently delivering high-value imaging management solutions and services to healthcare organizations of all sizes.

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / After earning a triple KLAS award in February - including Best in KLAS® for its XERO® Viewer and VNA - AGFA HealthCare has once again demonstrated its strength in delivering proactive, customer-focused Enterprise Imaging solutions, according to the newly released PACS 2025 market report by KLAS Research. Based on independent interviews with healthcare organizations, the report highlights AGFA HealthCare's commitment to proactive partnerships, service excellence, transparent communication, and ongoing delivery of new technology across both small- and large-volume imaging environments.

KLAS Win for 2025!

AGFA HealthCare celebrates magnificent KLAS win!

The 2025 report, titled "Consistent Support & Ongoing Product Development Are Key to Customer Success," identifies the two primary drivers of PACS customer satisfaction: vendor support and the pace/quality of product development. AGFA HealthCare scored highly in both categories, reflecting its strong alignment with customer needs in a rapidly evolving imaging landscape. This performance earned a top position for both large and small imaging environments, underscoring the AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform's flexibility, scalability, and consistency in delivering strong customer value across different care settings.

KLAS respondents describe AGFA HealthCare as a "proactive partner" who "understands unique customer environments." "This proactive partnership approach and smoother upgrade experience were valued across both small- and large-volume sites, with customers highlighting clear communication and strong support during implementation and new feature rollouts.". This approach is especially valued by small-volume customers, many of whom report that AGFA provides a level of responsiveness not seen from other vendors. Respondents also pointed to smoother upgrades, on-site training, and clear communication on new features, including the AGFA Enterprise Imaging Cloud offering.

"We are honored that our customers view us as a trusted partner in their imaging journey," said Omar Sunna, Chief Customer Officer, North America, AGFA HealthCare. "As clinical and radiology teams face growing demands, we're focused on helping them work more efficiently with faster access to imaging and smoother collaboration - backed by reliable IT integration that reduces complexity and strengthens data security."

In performance metrics, AGFA HealthCare received a combined score of 88.5/100, placing it among the top-performing vendors across key satisfaction categories including:

Overall Satisfaction : 8.0/9

Quality of Implementation : 8.1/9

Quality of Phone/Web Support : 8.2/9

Supports Integration Goals : 8.1/9

Part of Long-Term Plans : 94% of respondents

Would Buy Again: 89% of respondents

These results reflect AGFA HealthCare's investment in delivering scalable, user-centric PACS solutions that integrate seamlessly with broader enterprise imaging strategies. Notably, 94% of respondents reported that AGFA HealthCare is part of their long-term plans - further validating the platform's strategic value and staying power.

As imaging volumes rise and cloud transformation accelerates, AGFA HealthCare continues to build solutions that help healthcare organizations manage complexity, reduce operational burden, and improve access to diagnostic information.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KLAS Research

More information can be found in KLAS Research Segment Highlights: PACS 2025 Report. Visit the report for a complete view.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Best in KLAS is a registered trademark of KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/agfa-healthcare-recognized-for-proactive-partnerships-and-communicati-1029531