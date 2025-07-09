AGFA HealthCare Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification, Demonstrating Its Commitment to and Compliance With Data Protection Standards, and Protecting Against Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that AGFA HealthCare is operating using leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

MORTSEL, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / AGFA HealthCare, a leading provider of Imaging IT, today announced that its Enterprise Imaging Solutions earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST i1 certification demonstrates that AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Solutions are leveraging a comprehensive standard, covering 182 control requirements - including mappings to over 40 authoritative sources - to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification allows organizations to demonstrate that they address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence that we are following leading security practices," said Nathalie McCaughley, President at AGFA HealthCare.

Jarius Jackson, Data Protection Officer and Security & Privacy Technical Specialist at AGFA HealthCare, further comments: "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as AGFA HealthCare", said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to AGFA HealthCare for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

