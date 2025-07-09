Anzeige
WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 09:27
0,993 Euro
-1,10 % -0,011
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGFA HealthCare Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification, Demonstrating Its Commitment to and Compliance With Data Protection Standards, and Protecting Against Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that AGFA HealthCare is operating using leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

MORTSEL, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / AGFA HealthCare, a leading provider of Imaging IT, today announced that its Enterprise Imaging Solutions earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

AGFA HealthCare

AGFA HealthCare

HITRUST i1 certification demonstrates that AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Solutions are leveraging a comprehensive standard, covering 182 control requirements - including mappings to over 40 authoritative sources - to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification allows organizations to demonstrate that they address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence that we are following leading security practices," said Nathalie McCaughley, President at AGFA HealthCare.

Jarius Jackson, Data Protection Officer and Security & Privacy Technical Specialist at AGFA HealthCare, further comments: "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as AGFA HealthCare", said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to AGFA HealthCare for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Jessica Baldry
Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare
jessica.baldry@agfa.com
+44 7583 203971

Viviane Dictus
Corporate Press Relations
viviane.dictus@agfa.com
+32 3 444 71 24

.

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/agfa-healthcare-achieves-hitrust-i1-certification-demonstrating-its-c-1046712

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
