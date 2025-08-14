Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692 | Ticker-Symbol: AGE
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 11:29
1,156 Euro
+0,87 % +0,010
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1541,16011:48
1,1541,16011:48
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 10:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AGFA HealthCare Empowers Future Tech Leaders Through Immersive Hands-on STEM Day for Girls in Orlando With Powerteens

"Girls in Focus: A One-Day STEM Experience" introduces middle and high school girls to real-world careers in healthcare technology

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / AGFA HealthCare, a leader in healthcare imaging IT, in partnership with Powerteens, hosted Girls in Focus: A One-Day STEM Experience on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. This unique, interactive event invited middle and high school girls from the Orlando area to explore real-world careers in healthcare IT and medical innovation through immersive demonstrations, one-on-one mentorship, and empowering conversations with women leaders in science and technology.

Future innovators dive into AGFA's cutting-edge imaging software alongside inspiring women

Future innovators dive into AGFA's cutting-edge imaging software alongside inspiring women

Held at AGFA's state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, set to officially open this fall, the event gave students a unique opportunity to explore careers in healthcare IT through interactive activities, live technology demos, and mentorship from women professionals working in technical and leadership roles, while also offering an exclusive first look at AGFA's cutting-edge imaging solutions.

"At AGFA HealthCare, we believe representation and early exposure are critical to building the future of healthcare innovation," said Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare. "By opening our doors to these bright, curious young women and giving them access to real technology in a real workplace, and role models, we hope to ignite a passion for STEM that will encourage them to pursue their own STEM journeys with confidence."

The full-day experience included live demonstrations of AGFA's Enterprise Imaging Platform, hands-on activities such as medical imaging bingo using a simulated PACS environment, and career exploration discussions led by AGFA team members across clinical applications, technical support, customer experience, and more. Students also completed a "Health Tech Match" activity designed to help identify career pathways in healthcare technology that align with their interests and strengths.

"Our mission is to build character, confidence, and leadership in young women-and that starts by showing them what's possible," said Lorry James, Founder of Powerteens. "This collaboration with AGFA HealthCare brings that mission to life in the most powerful way. The girls aren't just learning about technology-they're seeing themselves in it."

This event also underscores the importance of addressing gender imbalance in healthcare IT, where women continue to be underrepresented despite the growing demand for diverse perspectives and skills. Through initiatives like the Girls in Focus event, AGFA HealthCare is helping bridge that gap, equipping the next generation of talent with the tools, inspiration, and connections to envision themselves as future leaders in science, technology, and healthcare.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error

About Powerteens

Powerteens is a faith-based leadership organization dedicated to the personal and professional development of youth ages 11-18. Through character-building programs and mentorship, Powerteens equips young people with tools for success in school, careers, and life.

Contact Information

Jessica Baldry
Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare
jessica.baldry@agfa.com
+44 7583 203971

Kara Clarke
Director of Marketing North America
kara.clarke@agfa.com

Viviane Dictus
Corporate Press Relations
viviane.dictus@agfa.com
+32 3 444 71 24

.

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/agfa-healthcare-empowers-future-tech-leaders-through-immersive-hands-1057769

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
