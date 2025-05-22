AGFA HealthCare North America Reports Strong Q1 2025 Momentum With Major Enterprise Imaging Expansion and Strategic Customer Wins

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / In the North America region, AGFA HealthCare is pleased to report a strong start to 2025, marked by significant advancements in customer partnerships, Enterprise Imaging solution expansions - on-premises and in the cloud - and continued growth in market reach during the first quarter.

KLAS win for 2025



Quarter 1 Highlights

AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging (EI) Platform and EI Cloud continued to prove their value across the healthcare continuum, with customers leveraging EI's unified architecture to scale and modernize imaging strategies. Q1 milestones include:

Notable Platform Enhancements: Existing customers across North America expanded their investment in AGFA's Enterprise Imaging platform - demonstrating their confidence in our solutions portfolio and roadmap, while delivering on their vision for a truly unified imaging ecosystem.

New Installations: Multiple successful Enterprise Imaging deployments were completed, reinforcing AGFA's commitment to streamlined implementation, strong customer alignment, and the clinical depth of its imaging solutions.

Enterprise Imaging Expansion with Leading U.S. Health System in Northeast Ohio: AGFA HealthCare achieved a significant Enterprise Imaging platform extension with a nationally ranked, academically affiliated health system known for its innovation and clinical leadership. This expansion supports greater unification of imaging services across specialties and facilities, reinforcing the scalability and depth of AGFA's solution in complex healthcare environments.

M&A-Driven Growth Enablement: AGFA HealthCare seamlessly onboarded a newly acquired entity within an existing hospital contract, showcasing the scalability and adaptability of its EI platform to support customers' mergers and acquisitions strategies.

New Win in Alaska: AGFA closed a net-new Enterprise Imaging Cloud engagement in Alaska, continuing to expand its footprint and bring advanced imaging capabilities to new markets.

New Win in Canada: AGFA HealthCare secured an Enterprise Imaging Cloud SaaS agreement with, MIC Medical Imaging, a private clinic group in Alberta, Canada. This agreement enables province-wide cohesive and efficient Radiology reporting services and includes AGFA's Workflow Orchestration solution to enhance operational efficiency and reporting consistency across facilities.

Trusted by Leaders, Recognized by Customers, and Built for Growth

"Our first quarter performance highlights the strength of our partnerships with some of the most innovative healthcare systems in North America," said Omar Sunna, Chief Customer Officer, AGFA HealthCare, North America. "Whether it's scaling across an IDN, supporting M&A integrations, or enabling new clients in remote regions like Alaska or across the province of Alberta, our Enterprise Imaging platform and EI Cloud are built for the future - designed to adapt, to grow, and to deliver success as our customers' needs evolve."

AGFA HealthCare's reputation for delivering exceptional support and reliable innovation was reaffirmed by a 2025 KLAS triple-win. These top honors recognized our Enterprise Imaging solutions: the #1 Best in KLAS XERO® Viewer - awarded for the second consecutive year, our #1 Best in KLAS VNA, and the KLAS Most Improved Software Product award for Enterprise Imaging VNA. In addition, Enterprise Imaging for Radiology earned the #2 spot in Best in KLAS in the PACS segments for small- and large-volume organizations.. In its recent April 2025 report on U.S. PACS, KLAS highlighted: "Both large- and small-volume customers of AGFA HealthCare see them as a strong, proactive partner who understands customers' needs and unique environments." These recognitions reinforce AGFA's dedication to being a reliable and strategic partner in enterprise-scale health systems seeking to unify imaging across multi-site environments.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Best in KLAS is a registered trademark of KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

