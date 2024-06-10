Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JR54 | ISIN: FI4000029905 | Ticker-Symbol: S0A
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:14 Uhr
7,770 Euro
+0,040
+0,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANFIL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANFIL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4307,54017:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2024 15:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil revises its turnover and operating profit downwards for 2024

10.6.2024 16:30:01 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Inside information

Scanfil plc Inside Information 10 June 2024 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Scanfil revises its turnover and operating profit downwards for 2024

The market demand has been soft in the first half of the year. This is due to the destocking and economic uncertainty. Operating profit margin is expected to be at a good level throughout the year.

The new outlook for 2024:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2024 will be EUR 780-840 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 54-61 million.

The previous outlook for 2024, issued on 23 February 2024:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2024 will be EUR 820-900 million, and an adjusted operating profit of EUR 57-65 million.

Scanfil publishes its January-June half year report on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 approx. at 8.00 am EEST.

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Christophe Sut
CEO
tel. +46 721 51 75 02
christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil Plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2023 amounted to EUR 902 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 30 years. The company has global supply capabilities and nine production facilities across three continents. www.scanfil.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.