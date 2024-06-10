Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil revises its turnover and operating profit downwards for 2024

10.6.2024 16:30:01 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Inside information

Scanfil plc Inside Information 10 June 2024 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Scanfil revises its turnover and operating profit downwards for 2024

The market demand has been soft in the first half of the year. This is due to the destocking and economic uncertainty. Operating profit margin is expected to be at a good level throughout the year.



The new outlook for 2024:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2024 will be EUR 780-840 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 54-61 million.

The previous outlook for 2024, issued on 23 February 2024:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2024 will be EUR 820-900 million, and an adjusted operating profit of EUR 57-65 million.

Scanfil publishes its January-June half year report on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 approx. at 8.00 am EEST.

Scanfil plc

For additional information:

Christophe Sut

CEO

tel. +46 721 51 75 02

christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil Plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2023 amounted to EUR 902 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 30 years. The company has global supply capabilities and nine production facilities across three continents. www.scanfil.com