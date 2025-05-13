Anzeige
Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt enters strategic partnership with the contract manufacturer, Scanfil

Finanznachrichten News

Freemelt has entered a strategic partnership with Scanfil. Under the agreement, Freemelt will outsource the full manufacturing of its advanced 3D printers. This transition represents an important milestone in Freemelt's long-term strategy and positions the company for global scalability as the additive manufacturing (AM) market continues to mature and industrialize.

Through this partnership, Freemelt will leverage Scanfils' economies of scale in industrial manufacturing, further strengthening competitiveness. The partnership enables Freemelt to focus on development and delivery of advanced additive manufacturing solutions based on the company's unique E-PBF (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion) technology.

Freemelt operates in a capital-light business model and is now advancing this approach by outsourcing the full manufacturing process, including assembly. This shift reduces investments and capital tied up in operations, enabling increased resources for innovation and development of aftermarket services.

Scanfil brings extensive expertise and robust, validated processes to the development work, which will be critical during Freemelt's industrialization phase. Furthermore, Scanfils' global presence enables regional manufacturing, reducing geopolitical risks and potential uncertainties related to tariffs and market restrictions. This transition strengthens the resilience of the supply chain and positions Freemelt to efficiently address changing market conditions.

"Through our partnership with Scanfil, we accelerate our strategy to improve production scalability and enhance global competitiveness. The opportunity for regional manufacturing strengthens our position to meet changing market conditions and contributes to a more resilient supply chain. Additionally, this transition allows us to focus on innovation and further development of our E-PBF technology, creating value for both our customers and shareholders," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt AB.

"Freemelt has a unique product with an interesting technology that fits Scanfils' offering very well. We at Scanfil are honored that Freemelt has chosen us as a partner for the journey ahead, and we look forward to a strong and successful collaboration," says Andreas Hjorth, CEO of Scanfil Åtvidaberg AB.

About Scanfil:
Scanfil is Europe's largest publicly listed company in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), with a revenue of EUR 780 million in 2024. The company provides advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions to global industry leaders in industrial sectors, including energy & cleantech, and medical technology & life science. With a global production footprint, Scanfil serves as a long-term partner for customers requiring high-quality, efficient manufacturing. Learn more at www.scanfil.com.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

