Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives order for an industrial machine from a German university

Freemelt has received an order for the industrial machine, eMELT-iD, from the University of Aalen. The order is strategically important, marking Freemelt's first industrial machine delivery to the German market, further strengthening the company's presence in one of the largest industrial markets. eMELT-iD is designed to support both feasibility studies and proof-of-concept, serving as a key component in the transition from research to serial production. The order value is approximately SEK 7.7 million, with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Freemelt has delivered five Freemelt ONE research machines to the German market, with the most recent order from a German industrial customer in June 2025. The German industry is one of the largest in the world. With the eMELT order from the University of Aalen, Freemelt increases exposure to German industrial companies seeking to invest in the development of additive manufacturing (AM). The eMELT machine will be used for development of implants for the MedTech industry, among other applications.

"With this order from the University in Aalen, we strengthen our presence in Germany and expand our exposure to industrial companies. Germany is one of the world's leading industrial countries, known for its advanced technology and high productivity. This order creates new opportunities to establish business and new partnerships in the region," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt AB.

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com