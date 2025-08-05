Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Interim report for Q2 2025

Executive summary



Strong breakthrough during the quarter with order intake of SEK 20 million

During the quarter, Freemelt received two project orders and six machine orders. Notably, the company secured its first industrial order in Germany, as well as new business within the energy and defense sectors, including a strategic feasibility study for the EU fusion program F4E (Fusion for Energy).



Significantly increased net revenue

Deliveries in the quarter resulted in net revenue of SEK 19 million (+691%), equivalent to the full-year revenue for 2024.



Established presence in China through new partnership

During the quarter, Freemelt has established a presence in the Chinese market through a sales agency agreement with Jiuli. China is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for additive manufacturing.



Strengthened delivery capacity through partnership with Scanfil

The strategic agreement with Scanfil represents a shift toward outsourcing the entire manufacturing of Freemelt's 3D printers. This enhances the company's scalability, reduces supply chain vulnerability, and frees up resources for innovation and customer support.



Key figures Q2 2025

Orderbook 13,905 9,473 13,905 9,473 12,388 Order intake 19,980 n/a 42,054 n/a n/a Net sales 19,074 2,410 22,000 3,226 20,025 Operating result -20,528 -26,739 -44,612 -50,178 -90,896 Operating result (%) +23%

Result after financial items -20,210 -26,635 -44,266 -50,070 -89,954 Balance sheet total 264,615 266,485 264,615 266,485 223,308 Equity ratio 89% 91% 89% 91% 90% Cash flow -17,814 29,739 37,542 13,072 -17,538

The full report is available as an attached PDF and at Freemelt's website: https://freemelt.com/investors/financial-reports/



Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on August 5 at 11:30 am CEST. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q2-2025/

You can send your questions in advance through the link. The recording will be available afterward.

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

