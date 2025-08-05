Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:04
0,232 Euro
-10,42 % -0,027
Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Interim report for Q2 2025

Executive summary

Strong breakthrough during the quarter with order intake of SEK 20 million
During the quarter, Freemelt received two project orders and six machine orders. Notably, the company secured its first industrial order in Germany, as well as new business within the energy and defense sectors, including a strategic feasibility study for the EU fusion program F4E (Fusion for Energy).

Significantly increased net revenue
Deliveries in the quarter resulted in net revenue of SEK 19 million (+691%), equivalent to the full-year revenue for 2024.

Established presence in China through new partnership
During the quarter, Freemelt has established a presence in the Chinese market through a sales agency agreement with Jiuli. China is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for additive manufacturing.

Strengthened delivery capacity through partnership with Scanfil
The strategic agreement with Scanfil represents a shift toward outsourcing the entire manufacturing of Freemelt's 3D printers. This enhances the company's scalability, reduces supply chain vulnerability, and frees up resources for innovation and customer support.

Key figures Q2 2025

KSEK Apr - JunApr - JunJan - JunJan - JunFull year
2025 2024 202520242024






Orderbook13,9059,47313,9059,47312,388
Order intake19,980n/a42,054n/an/a
Net sales 19,0742,41022,0003,22620,025
Operating result -20,528-26,739-44,612-50,178-90,896
Operating result (%)+23%
+11%

Result after financial items -20,210-26,635-44,266-50,070-89,954
Balance sheet total 264,615266,485264,615266,485223,308
Equity ratio89%91%89%91%90%
Cash flow -17,81429,73937,54213,072-17,538

The full report is available as an attached PDF and at Freemelt's website: https://freemelt.com/investors/financial-reports/

Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on August 5 at 11:30 am CEST. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q2-2025/

You can send your questions in advance through the link. The recording will be available afterward.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO
daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com
070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor
Eminova Fondkomission AB
adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.
Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.
Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.
The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-05 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
