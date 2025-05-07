Scanfil is investing in a second electronics manufacturing line in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The demand for manufacturing electronics in the USA has increased over the past two years and is expected to continue growing.

"Electronics manufacturing in the USA is on a positive trend. Discussions with our existing and potential new customers have highlighted the need to increase our electronics manufacturing capacity in the USA," says Scanfil CEO Christophe Sut, who is also the acting Vice President of the Americas region. "The new investment secures our organic growth in the region. The new capacity will be in use in Q4 2025."

Atlanta expansion will be another showcase of the Scanfil Dream Factory program. It enables a factory where Equipment, Data and IT, and Manufacturing Process Technology work seamlessly together. Scanfil used 3D technology to design and simulate the process flow for the first expansion investment in 2023, and based on the positive results, the design of the new expansion was conducted similarly.

"We started expanding US operations in 2022, and the positive development has accelerated. Our aim has been to offer wall-to-wall service for complex system integration customers with state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing capabilities," Christophe continues. "Atlanta is an efficient system integration plant focused on serving the US market not only in production but also in aftersales support."

The investment is estimated to be operational in Q4 2025 and will cost an estimated EUR 2.4 million.

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2024 amounted to EUR 780 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy Cleantech, and Medtech Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 30 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com

