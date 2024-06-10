Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) ("SPARQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release on June 3, 2024, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,775,639 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.40 per share to settle in full $710,256 owing to certain arm's length parties pursuant to outstanding unsecured loans. The common shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

