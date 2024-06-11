Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Addition of Controller and Staff Accountant to Enhance Finance Team and Support Anticipated Growth

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC Pink:CDIX) today announced the appointment of Shannon Vitale as controller and LaTanga Hickman as staff accountant to strengthen and enhance its financial operations in preparation for the Company's anticipated near-term growth and support the chief financial officer with reporting and accounting responsibilities.

Shannon Vitale is a financial operations leader with over 15 years of experience in technical accounting, reporting, and compliance with SEC reporting and auditing standards. Ms. Vitale has held accounting and corporate controller roles with both public and private companies, most recently as director of SEC reporting and technical accounting for Energy Focus Inc., a public company providing sustainable lighting and energy solutions. She has also held the position of Corporate Controller at The NRP Group, a real estate development firm, accounting manager at Progressive Insurance and CTPartners, and senior accountant at Ernst & Young. Ms. Vitale received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from The Ohio State University.

LaTanga Hickman has over 10 years of financial accounting and reporting experience. Most recently, Ms. Hickman served as a senior construction accountant for Gas Xpress Development, where she was responsible for the preparation of financial statements and overseeing cash flow for all development sources. Prior to her role at Gas Xpress Development, Ms. Hickman has held various accounting roles, across the real estate, transportation, oil, healthcare, and tax sectors. She received a Master's in social work and psychology from Wayne State University, as well as an MBA in finance from the University of Maryland, and a J.D. from the South Texas College of Law.

Alex Cunningham, CEO of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "We are committed to advancing our growth strategy and ensuring our financial operations are robust and efficient. The restructuring of our finance team and addition of our new controller and staff accountant marks a strong step in this direction. Their expertise and dedication will not only enhance our financial management but also drive our strategic initiatives forward. We are excited to welcome them to our team and look forward to their contributions in supporting our continued growth."

The Company has also eliminated the role of chief accounting officer. With the elimination of this role, Zia Choe has left Cardiff Lexington to pursue new opportunities.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

