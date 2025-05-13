Anzeige
WKN: A400D3 | ISIN: US14146R6018 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

  • 26% increase in total revenue to $2.9 million compared to 1Q24

  • Operating income increased 148% to $543,934

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Our first quarter results were characterized by strong year-over-year growth in revenue, gross profit, and operating margin, as well as an increase in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. Demand for our services is strong and patient volume is steadily improving. In 2024, we opened several new Nova Ortho and Spine locations in key population centers throughout Florida and the southeast US, and we are now seeing the benefits of this expansion. We believe that we are well positioned to achieve record revenues in 2025."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Compared to First Quarter 2024)

  • Total revenue increased 26% to $2,915,567. Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $339,834 to better align first quarter revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $2,661,966. First quarter 2025 revenue increased 9.5% over first quarter 2024 non-GAAP revenue

  • Gross profit increased 34% to $1,840,533, or 63% of total revenue

  • Income from continuing operations increased 148% to $543,934

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $545,702

Balance Sheet (March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024)

  • Cash of $996,758

  • 6% increase in total assets to $25,330,628

  • Shareholders' equity of $2,036,047

Alex Cunningham continued, "Since the beginning of the year, we have significantly streamlined our capital structure through the ongoing conversion of long-standing preferred shares to common stock. This provides us with a transformed cap table to better support the anticipated growth in our business while also enabling higher trading volume in our shares over time."

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

Mar 31,

2025

2024 (Restated)

Total revenue

$

2,915,567

$

2,322,132

Total cost of sales

1,075,034

948,154

Gross profit

1,840,533

1,373,978

Operating expenses

Depreciation expense

3,365

3,365

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

12,593

0

Stock compensation expense

0

300,225

Selling, general and administrative

1,280,641

851,396

Total operating expenses

1,296,599

1,154,986

Income from continuing operations

543,934

218,992

Other income (expense):

Other expense

(1,597

)

0

Penalties and fees

0

(1,000

)

Interest expense

(993,114

)

(376,269

)

Amortization of debt discounts

0

(13,515

)

Total other expense

(994,711

)

(390,784

)

Net loss before discontinued operations

(450,777

)

(171,792

)

Loss from discontinued operations

0

(111,312

)

Net loss

$

(450,777

)

$

(283,104

)

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

996,758

$

1,188,185

Accounts receivable-net

17,502,055

15,934,490

Prepaid and other current assets

111,691

89,901

Total current assets

18,610,504

17,212,576

Property and equipment, net

5,239

21,198

Land

540,000

540,000

Goodwill

5,666,608

5,666,608

Right of use - assets

432,127

406,950

Due from related party

4,979

4,979

Other assets

71,171

73,368

Total assets

$

25,330,628

$

23,925,679

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expense

$

1,605,431

$

1,379,760

Accrued expenses - related parties

4,608,980

4,553,057

Accrued interest

530,973

429,200

Right of use - liability

278,025

223,330

Notes - current portion

315,857

312,180

Line of credit

10,210,485

8,645,991

Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,821, respectively

105,000

105,000

Net liabilities of discontinued operations

238,285

238,285

Total current liabilities

17,893,036

15,886,803

Other liabilities

Notes payable

176,177

251,725

Operating lease liability - long term

161,303

185,877

Total liabilities

18,230,516

16,324,405

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 948,907 and 921,636 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

3,448,398

3,339,317

Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 407,184 and 397,464 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,615,667

1,576,788

Total Mezzanine Equity

5,064,065

4,916,105

Stockholders' equity

Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,267,467 and 1,279,867 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

5,069,868

5,119,468

Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 74 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

296

296

Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 175,375 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

701,500

701,500

Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

15,500

15,500

Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 10,466,592 and 10,469,092 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

41,866,368

41,876,368

Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,277,972

1,277,972

Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,250,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 990,900 and 979,125 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

3,963,600

3,916,500

Common Stock; 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 15,330,275 and 15,300,475 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

15,330

15,300

Additional paid-in capital

22,770,920

22,711,350

Accumulated deficit

(73,645,307

)

(72,949,085

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,036,047

2,685,169

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

25,330,628

$

23,925,679

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 (Restated)

EBITDA (1)

Net loss before discontinued operations

$

(450,777

)

$

(171,792

)

Add:

Interest

993,114

376,269

Taxes

0

0

Depreciation

3,365

3,365

Amortization

0

13,515

EBITDA (1)

$

545,702

$

221,357

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

EBITDA

$

545,702

$

221,357

Add:

Stock compensation expense for shares issued

0

300,225

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

545,702

$

521,582

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

545,702

$

521,582

Add:

Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth

0

87,360

Acquisition related costs

56,635

0

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

$

602,336

$

608,942

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024
(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

GAAP Revenue

$

2,915,567

$

2,322,132

Adjustments to Claim Settlement Realization Rate

-

339,834

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue

2,915,567

2,661,966

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-1026499

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
