Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) today announced that the Company's stock has successfully uplisted and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "CDIX." This uplisting was achieved following a successful application and approval process to verify that Cardiff Lexington meets OTCQB listing qualifications.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents a significant milestone for our Company and reflects our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. We have made considerable progress expanding our business and putting Cardiff Lexington on track for a record 2025 while also significantly streamlining our capital structure. This achievement enhances our visibility with investors and supports our continued momentum as we move through 2025 and beyond."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group and recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a reputable public market for early stage and developing U.S. and internal companies, offers investors essential data to evaluate, value, and trade securities. Cardiff Lexington's inclusion in the OTC Markets Group is expected to support the expansion and diversification of its global shareholder base.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

Cardiff Lexington trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

