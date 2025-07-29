Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, prior to the call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 545-0523 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0016 and use access code: 674660. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3131/52743

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website following the call at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, August 26, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 52743 to access the replay.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

