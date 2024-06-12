Das Instrument LR6 GB00BYT18307 TBC BANK GROUP LS 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument LR6 GB00BYT18307 TBC BANK GROUP LS 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
The instrument LR6 GB00BYT18307 TBC BANK GROUP LS 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2024
The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2024