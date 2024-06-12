Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kempower to Main Market

12 June 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Kempower shares (ticker: KEMPOWR) will commence today on the Main Market of
Nasdaq Helsinki. Kempower is a large cap company within Industrials. The
company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in December
2021. Kempower has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for its shares.
Kempower is the 131st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Kempower is the 9th
company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the
first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 16th company to transfer
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market
over the years. 

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging
solutions for electric vehicles. The company's vision is to create the world's
most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Kempower's product
development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the
majority of our materials and components sourced locally. Kempower focuses on
all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and
marine. Their modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are
designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for
our customers around the world. 

"Now is the right time for Kempower to take the next step and move to the
Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kempower's development and growth over the
past five years has been exceptional, and this is a major milestone on that
journey. We will continue to implement our growth strategy, which aims for
Kempower to be in the global, top five position in DC charging across our main
markets by the year 2030," says Tomi Ristimäki, Kempower CEO. 

"After having listed on Nasdaq First North Market Kempower has grown
exceptionally fast, and we are pleased to see them now to take the leap from
our First North Growth Market to the Main Market and directly to large cap
market cap", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased
to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that come
with a listing on the Main Market. We are looking forward to following their
path as a Main Market company." 

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 61667274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
