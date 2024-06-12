Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kempower to Main Market

12 June 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Kempower shares (ticker: KEMPOWR) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kempower is a large cap company within Industrials. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in December 2021. Kempower has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for its shares. Kempower is the 131st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Kempower is the 9th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 16th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Kempower's product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. Kempower focuses on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Their modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. "Now is the right time for Kempower to take the next step and move to the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kempower's development and growth over the past five years has been exceptional, and this is a major milestone on that journey. We will continue to implement our growth strategy, which aims for Kempower to be in the global, top five position in DC charging across our main markets by the year 2030," says Tomi Ristimäki, Kempower CEO. "After having listed on Nasdaq First North Market Kempower has grown exceptionally fast, and we are pleased to see them now to take the leap from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market and directly to large cap market cap", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market. We are looking forward to following their path as a Main Market company." 1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 61667274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com