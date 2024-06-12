Aflac Incorporated: New Grads: Welcome to the Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Aflac Incorporated

College graduation season is now in the rearview mirror, and new grads are entering the workforce. Knowing this transition is full of possibilities - and even a little nervousness - Aflac executives are here to offer a few pieces of advice to help grads get started on their new paths.

Tips for entering the business world

Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller - with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and having served as a U.S. Marine - knows a thing or two about driving growth and success.

In his words: "You have to work together as a team. You can't get it done by yourself. You may succeed, but as others fail, the company fails, so always remember, teamwork is more important than self-interest."

Watch the video above to hear more tips from Virgil.

Advice for getting into the HR industry

Jeri Hawthorne, Aflac Incorporated senior vice president and chief human resources officer, leans on her rich experience in various HR roles and offers a reminder that "no job is too small." And, especially for those who are interested in a career in HR, she says, to "start in recruiting … it's a great way to learn the business, to learn the jobs, and it's fast-paced and pretty exciting."

Hear more from Jeri in the video above.

Just get started

Shelia Anderson, Aflac Incorporated chief information officer and seasoned tech-industry veteran, tells those interested in STEM careers to "just get started" and say yes to learning and new experiences Particularly "to female college students looking for a career in IT … take that first step," find opportunities that drive value for the organization, "and it'll be a great career journey for you."

Don't forget your benefits

The excitement of a new job and getting settled into a new company can be a lot to absorb, but don't sleep on your benefits. Take time to review all of your options and select benefits that best fit you and your needs.

Congratulations, 2024 grads, and best of luck in your new chapter!

