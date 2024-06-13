Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the initial metallurgical work performed by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") of Quebec City. Tests were performed on composite samples of drill core from the Company's 100% owned graphite properties, Lac-Aux Bouleaux ("LAB") and Standard Mine, both located in Quebec.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the preliminary metallurgical results for our LAB and Standard Mine proprieties, having achieved commercial quality products using standard processing methods. Our technical team expects results to improve further by optimizing and by customizing the flowsheet to our feed materials."

SGS conducted mineralogy analysis followed by bench-scale flotation tests using different flotation circuit configurations for LAB and Standard Mine; however, as more fully explained below, it is anticipated that a single flowsheet will be developed to beneficiate both feedstocks.

LAB Project Results:

Initial tests for the LAB project faced challenges due to overgrinding, which compromised cleaner stage recoveries. However, subsequent tests on Sample 2 (LAB Zone 3 - LB22-32, LB22-46, LB22-48), with reduced grinding time, yielded a concentrate grade of 95% Cg in several particle-size fractions, achieving an open circuit graphite recovery of 70%. It is anticipated that more than 20% of the graphite losses associated with intermediate streams will report to the final concentrate during closed circuit operation, leading to recoveries of 90% or higher.

Based on flotation results from comparable graphite projects, the SGS team believes that by adding another regrind/cleaner stage, a final grade of more than 96% Cg could potentially be achieved, with graphite recovery of at least 90% under closed-loop conditions. Further testing and process optimization will be conducted to confirm these projected results.

Standard Mine Results:

For the Standard Mine project, excellent metallurgical results were obtained immediately. Sample 4 (Standard - ST23-08, ST23-09, ST23-10) produced a graphite concentrate grading 94% Cg at 93% recovery. Optimization tests are expected to lead to even higher grades and recoveries.

Future Plans:

Despite the different flowsheets used in these tests, the technical team at Graphano is confident that both LAB and Standard materials can be treated in the same beneficiation plant. Whether processed separately or by combining the materials, appropriate plant design will ensure efficient processing. The next phase of metallurgical testing will focus on improving recovery and grades, as well as studying flake size distribution. The encouraging results obtained so far support Graphano's plan to develop a large-scale beneficiation plant.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, Northern Graphite Corporation's Lac des Iles Mine has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

