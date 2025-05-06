Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator"), an independent geological consulting firm based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate. Concurrently, the Company has initiated an exploration program focused on the Black Pearl graphite property in Québec, Canada.

Engagement of Mercator Geological Services

The engagement of Mercator marks a significant milestone for Graphano as the Company advances toward development of its several mineral projects. The resource estimate will incorporate both recent and historical exploration data, including Graphano drilling programs conducted between 2021 and 2024. It will cover three of the eight mineralized zones at the Lac Aux Bouleaux project - Zone 1, Zone 3, and the Historical Pit - as well as the Standard Mine project. The resulting NI 43-101 resource estimates will serve as the foundation for upcoming technical and economic studies and planning for a producing future.

"We are pleased to work with Mercator, a firm with deep experience in NI 43-101 resource reporting," said Dr. Luisa Moreno, President and CEO of Graphano. "This step is critical in demonstrating the value of our assets and positioning the Company for the next phase of growth. Coupled with our new exploration efforts at Black Pearl, we are laying the groundwork for long-term resource expansion and shareholder value."

Black Pearl Exploration Program Underway

In parallel with the resource estimation work, Graphano has commenced an exploration program, which targets a new graphite discovery made by Graphano in 2024 on the Black Pearl graphite property. As reported by Graphano on July 16, 2024, the new graphite discovery returned surface channel sample results including 15.1% Cg over 14 metres (m) and 17.9% Cg over 9 m. This discovery of important grades and thicknesses of graphite mineralization within geological units, similar to the major graphite deposits of the Lac des Iles region, confirm the excellent potential of this previously unexplored area.

The current program, carried out by St-Pierre Exploration of Amos, Québec, is focused on delineating the extent of the kilometre-long mineralized trend, with the objective of advancing the zone to drill-ready status.

"Black Pearl is an exciting grassroots discovery with potential to host a large and high-grade graphite system," added Dr. Moreno. "We're acting quickly to define its scale and incorporate it into our broader development strategy."

Black Pearl Discovery Highlights (News Release July 16, 2024)

Discovered through prospecting by St-Pierre Exploration of Amos, Québec.

42 channel samples collected within an approximate 1,200 m 2 stripped bedrock area averaged 13.2% graphitic carbon (Cg). Channel sample results include 15.1% Cg over 14 m and 17.9% Cg over 9 m.

stripped bedrock area averaged 13.2% graphitic carbon (Cg). Channel sample results include 15.1% Cg over 14 m and 17.9% Cg over 9 m. Grab samples of mineralized bedrock from hand dug trenches 700 malong trend to the northeast of the discovery stripping area returned grades of 20.1% Cg and 15.6% Cg.

The Black Pearl graphite trend has been outlined by prospecting and limited ground geophysical surveys for an approximate strike length of 1,000 m and remains open.

The geophysical surveys indicate a wide conductive corridor (75 to 150 m in width) hosting multiple anomalies associated with graphite mineralization.

The immediate extensions of this recently discovered prospective trend, as well as the remainder of the claim group remain unexplored to date.

(Note: All channel sample results reported are based on bedrock surface widths, true widths of mineralization will be determined with drilling programs).

About Mercator Geological Services

Mercator is a Canadian consulting firm specializing in geological modeling, mineral exploration, and preparation of NI 43-101 compliant technical reports across a broad range of commodities.

About St-Pierre Exploration

St-Pierre Exploration is a Québec-based geological services firm headquartered in Amos. The company provides field support, project design, and technical expertise for mineral exploration programs across the province.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

