Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the current phase of exploration on the Black Pearl graphite property in Québec, Canada. The program has successfully advanced Black Pearl to drill-ready status and expanded its size potential. Current interpretations indicate a folded trend approximately 1.2 kilometres in length, containing multiple graphite related conductive zones over surface widths of up to 300 metres (Figure 1). The mineralized trend remains open to the north. Graphano's next step will be to conduct additional ground geophysical surveys to further delineate the potential of this significant discovery prior to first-phase drilling.

FIGURE 1: Black Pearl Compilation and Interpretation

(Note: All channel sample results reported are based on bedrock surface widths, true widths of mineralization will be determined with drilling programs.)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/253578_30ea60bd044ee820_002full.jpg

The Black Pearl discovery was made by Graphano in 2024 through basic prospecting methods. Channel sampling from the initial discovery returned significant grades and thicknesses of graphite mineralization such as 15.1% Cg over 14 metres (m) and 17.9% Cg over 9 m (see Graphano news release of July 16, 2024). The geologic setting of this previously unexplored area is similar to the major graphite deposits of the Lac des Iles region.

The current exploration program carried out by St-Pierre Exploration of Amos, Québec, consisted of line cutting, ground electromagnetic surveys (Max-Min II and VLF-EM), prospecting and mechanical stripping of bedrock. To date, approximately 7 kilometres of line cutting and ground geophysics have been completed. Bedrock stripping during the current program has uncovered high grade graphite zones, ranging from 0.5 to 2.0 m in thickness, over an approximate strike length of 100 metres between L400N and L500N (Figure 1). Channel sampling results are currently pending for this mineralization.

Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano, stated: "We are very encouraged by the continued progress at Black Pearl. Advancing the project to drill-ready status and identifying multiple conductive graphite zones confirms the strong potential of this discovery. Our team will now focus on further defining the mineralization through geophysics and drilling. Black Pearl is shaping up to be a valuable asset in our growing portfolio and strengthens our strategy to become a key supplier of high-quality graphite for the electric energy transition and expansion."

About St-Pierre Exploration

St-Pierre Exploration is a Québec-based geological services firm headquartered in Amos. The company provides field support, project design, and technical expertise for mineral exploration programs across the province.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, further exploration at the Black Pearl graphite discovery and the Company potentially becoming a supplier of graphite. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253578

SOURCE: Graphano Energy Ltd.