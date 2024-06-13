Alset Capital Inc. Announces AI GPU Contract with a $91.7M Option Signed by Investee Company Cedarcross

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

News Release Highlights:

Alset investee Cedarcross signs Nvidia H100 GPU server contract for an initial three (3) servers (for a purchase price of $1.37 million), with the customer having an option to acquire an additional 200 servers (for a purchase price of $91.7 million) valid until September 30, 2024.

Cedarcross achieves approx. $29.7 million cumulative revenue year to date with its high-performance computing ("HPC") server distribution business vertical alone.

Nvidia's H100 GPU Servers are used in "Transformational AI Training", offering up to "7x higher performance for High Performance Computing applications."1

Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV:KSUM)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its investee company, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. ("Cedarcross"), has signed an agreement with an arm's length counterparty, Big Energy Investments Inc., DBA Ceti AI ("Ceti AI") to distribute three (3) Nvidia H100 HGX 8GPU servers, which is anticipated to generate $1.37 million in revenue for Cedarcross, with an option for the counterparty to acquire up to 200 H100 HGX 8GPU servers, which if exercised would generate $91.7 million in revenue (the "Transaction").

Following Cedarcross' two previously announced distribution agreements announced on April 22, 2024 and May 16, 2024, this agreement marks an important advancement in Cedarcross' distribution business within the high-performance computing (HPC) server market. Cedarcross has now secured cumulative revenue year to date of approximately $29.7 million through its HPC server distribution business vertical alone. These distribution agreements underscore the significant demand and strategic market positioning of Cedarcross in the HPC landscape.

"This transaction represents another significant milestone for Cedarcross" said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "It highlights their strong partnerships, which provide access to high-performance computing Nvidia GPU servers for both in-house use and third parties. Additionally, this distribution vertical enhances their existing compute leasing business unit, fostering diversity in their offerings and deeper market penetration."

The estimated gross margin from the initial $1.37 million purchase order is approximately $176k, and the estimated gross margin assuming all 200 H100 HGX 8GPU servers are purchased is approximately $11,782,000.

As of this announcement, the Company has been informed that Cedarcross has received a 10% downpayment for the initial $1.37 million purchase. The payment schedule is as follows:

$413,055 due within fourteen (14) days of June 4th, 2024

$275,370 due when the servers are ready to ship

$275,370 due upon receipt of the servers by Ceti AI

$275,370 due seven (7) days after Ceti AI receives and accepts the servers

The sale of up to 200 servers to Ceti AI is subject to Ceti AI obtaining approval from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) compliance.

All amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified. These figures are converted from US dollars at an exchange rate of 1.37 (USD to CAD).

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resources or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Alset Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio comprises 49% ownership of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. and 49% ownership of Vertex AI Ventures Inc.

About Cedarcross International Technologies Inc.

Cedarcross Technologies is an Artificial Intelligence cloud computing provider, with a vision of becoming one of Canada's largest AI compute providers. The Company is dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI computing, offering access to the world's fastest AI servers powered by Nvidia's H100 HGX 8GPU Servers. Focused on leasing compute resources to enterprise clients, Cedarcross Technologies anticipates significant revenue growth.

