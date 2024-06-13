Pandion Creative's Meko Accepted Into Maine Outdoor Film Festival

Acceptance Marks Second Film by Buck into Festival

The full-length documentary, produced in association with oakpool, a multi-disciplinary media agency and studio, stars professional fishing guide Omeko "Meko" Glinton as he navigates extreme obstacles to pursue his lifelong dream of owning his own bonefishing lodge in his native Grand Bahama. Said Buck, "The best documentaries in my mind start out with a great story and uncover an even better one. We set out to make a film about a guide and his family and it turned into something much bigger."

Meko's acceptance into the 2024 festival marks the second time Buck has found one of his features screened at his neighbor- state's festival. In 2014, Buck's film The Tightest Line, also starring Glinton, debuted to much fanfare at the Portland-based festival setting the stage for Buck's larger feature project.

Said Buck, "This is a really special partnership we have going with MOFF. They took a chance on us 10 years ago, and we couldn't be happier to be back. I have spent a lot of time in the wilds of Maine as a camper and I love the Dirigo spirit. We can't wait to share our story around the proverbial campfire in July down in Portland."

Far from your typical "grip-and-grin" fishing film, Meko is set to debut on the 2024 film festival scene with a powerful message for those who hold affection for wild places and the people who live in them. Said Buck, "We have all along been trying to make a film that is far away from the industry standard of being fish-landing-focused...We have a story about a man, his family and legacy and all of that their community has gone through. There is a little bit of something for everyone to resonate with on a human-level."

Running from July 24-28th, The Maine Outdoor Film Festival has been a Portland staple for over 12 years. With over 190 submissions per year and 95 films selected - the festival is an opportunity for filmmakers to get their vision in front of over 1,500 attendees. Overall, only 10 awards are given to filmmakers each year, meaning Meko will have to angle for a different kind of trophy at this year's festival in the feature film category.

With Meko currently on the festival circuit, the team at oakpool and Pandion are angling for placement in streaming services with the goal being to create a groundswell of awareness and support for the people of the Bahamas and the uncertainty they face due to warming oceans and violent storms.

You can check out the trailer here: MEKO.

To book an interview with Harrison or Meko, or to learn more about the film project - please visit the official website or reach out to remick@fordhamilton.com.

