Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
14.06.24
13:08 Uhr
5,746 Euro
-0,098
-1,68 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7465,74813:31
5,7465,74813:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2024 12:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on November 27, 2024

Save the date for Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2024. The event will take place in London at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street on November 27, 2024 from 09:00 to 17:00 GMT, with opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Executive Leadership Team on strategic priorities, latest market development and financial targets, and Q&A and roundtable sessions with the Hydro organization.

Formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@Hydro.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.