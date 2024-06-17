Arco Vara: Detailed planning for the last stage of Kodulahe has been initiated

On 11.06.2024, the Tallinn City Government initiated the detailed planning of the plot belonging to Arco Vara subsidiary Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ, located at Lammi 6.

The purpose of the detailed plan is to assign building rights to the last stage of the Kodulahe quarter: for the construction of up to eight apartment buildings with partly commercial spaces, one underground and up to four above-ground floors.

CEO of Arco Vara Miko Niinemäe's comment: "A playground, greenhouses and courtyards with a water feature will be built between the residential buildings. Between the new residential buildings there are safe and car-free green areas, which, based on the experience of the region, are very important. However, the Lammi 6 property will be an important part of the entire Kodulahe development, because when it is completed, we can say that Kodulahe is ready. The special feature of this property is that by the end of Lammi 6, Arco Vara has created its own mini-district, where approximately 2,000 people have found a place to live in Tallinn."

The start of construction and sale of apartments in Lammi 6 is planned for 2026, and the completion of the development for 2028.

Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Tel: +372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com