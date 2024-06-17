

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) reported new data from an investigator-led analysis of the Phase 2 111-205 study, which showed that children with achondroplasia treated with VOXZOGO experienced increases in bone length while maintaining bone strength. The analysis, after approximately five years of therapy, suggested that treatment allowed the bone to remain strong as it lengthened.



VOXZOGO is approved in the U.S. and Japan to increase linear growth in children of all ages with achondroplasia with open epiphyses. In the U.S., the indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity.



