Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Management & Services Agreement with Capacitor Metals Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Capacitor Metals Corp. ("Capacitor") to provide its management & services program. Zimtu will receive $150,000 from the company for the duration of the one-year contract.

Zimtu's management & services agreement includes office space, accounting services & management consulting services, including guiding the company through its fundraising activities and it's progression as a private company.

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor is a company incorporated in British Columbia focused on the development of the Blue River Tantalum-Niobium Property located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Blue River Property"). Capacitor is positioning to be one of the lowest cost tantalum-niobium producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of tantalum and niobium to the global market.

The Blue River Property is a fully serviced site in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada with excellent infrastructure close at hand, including rail, paved road, water, and power adjacent to project site.

The Blue River Property contains three known deposits of tantalum and niobium and an additional 20+ known exploration targets.

The Blue River Property is advanced with significant work already completed. CAD$34M+ has been spent to date, including 271 drill holes, an historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), community consul-tations, and preliminary metallurgical and environmental work.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com