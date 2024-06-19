Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
19.06.2024 16:13 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
19-Jun-2024 / 14:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Following publication today by Unitbuckle Limited ("Unitbuckle") and by Richard Robinow of PDMR forms in respect of the 
sale and purchase of the company's 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares"), the company has 
been advised by Unitbuckle and Richard Robinow that such sale and purchase is in connection with a reorganisation of 
Unitbuckle, which is owned as to 50 per cent by each of Richard Robinow and Richard Robinow's brother, Jeremy Robinow. 
Pursuant to the reorganisation, Unitbuckle's holding of 100,000 preference shares in the company has been acquired as 
to 50,000 preference shares by Richard Robinow and 50,000 preference shares by Jeremy Robinow. 
 
 Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 329035 
EQS News ID:  1929041 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2024 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
