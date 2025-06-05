Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
05-Jun-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 
 
In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 published on 17 April 2025, the directors stated 
their intention that, the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2025 would be 
paid on 30 June 2025. 
 
In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p 
per share falling due on 30 June 2025 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2025 to 
holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 13 June 2025. 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 391913 
EQS News ID:  2151126 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151126&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
