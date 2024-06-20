Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of BluSky Carbon Inc. (the "Company"). The Company has completed its initial public offering, raising total gross proceeds of $5.75 million. The common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol BSKY.

BluSky, based in Vancouver, is focused on generating renewable energy from biomass, while utilizing a proprietary direct air capture system that can potentially capture carbon dioxide using less energy than current technologies. The company has developed a pilot facility in Old Saybrook, Connecticut for this purpose. It intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand the facility, execute a marketing program, and for research and development, among other uses.

"We are very pleased to add another innovative green energy company to the Canadian Securities Exchange," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "With its pioneering, early-stage technology and focus on one of the world's foremost challenges, BluSky Carbon is an ideal fit for the CSE. We congratulate the company on its successful IPO."

"We are thrilled to join the Canadian Securities Exchange," said William Hessert, BluSky Carbon's CEO. "The BluSky team is working diligently to help solve the great climate challenge of our time. This is a tremendous day for both BluSky and for climate technology everywhere. We hugely appreciate the Canadian Securities Exchange for its warm welcome."

