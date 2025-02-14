BluSky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Announces Amendment to Terms of Debenture Financing

BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, announces amendments to the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Convertible Debenture Offering") of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company. Under the amended terms, the Company will issue convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") with each Convertible Debenture Unit consisting of (i) a $1,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company (the "Debenture") and (ii) 4,761.9 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 at any time up to 2 years following the closing of the Convertible Debenture Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Debentures will mature 18 months from the closing of the Convertible Debenture Offering (the "Closing Date") unless otherwise agreed to by the holder and the Company, and will bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum. Each Debenture will be convertible, in whole or in part, at any time while any principal or interest remains outstanding, into Common Shares, at the option of the holder, at a price of $0.21 per Common Share.

