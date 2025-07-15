Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (FSE: QE4) (WKN: A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, announces that, in connection with the news release dated February 11, 2025, the Company has entered into a second amendment (the "Second Amendment") of the non-brokered private placement of secured debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company, as initially amended on May 9, 2025 (the "Debenture Offering").

Pursuant to the Second Amendment, the principal amount of the Debentures was updated to US$768,275.14 and maturity was extended to October 15, 2025, subject to the payment of an extension fee of US$75,000.00. The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 7% per annum (the "Interest"), calculated and payable monthly in cash, commencing February 28, 2025, are subject to the terms of a debenture certificate, and are secured against the assets of the Company. The Company may elect to pay all or any portion of the Interest "in kind". The Debentures were issued to a single, arm's-length purchaser. There were no finder's fees or commissions payable in connection with the Debenture Offering.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Debenture Offering are intended to be used for the ongoing development of the Company's business model and for general working capital purposes.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Debentures have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Debentures may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

