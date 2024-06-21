Growth in energy storage for utilities is being driven by peak shaving and other needs, according to Sunwoda's Overseas Sales & Marketing General Manager of Utility ESS, Terry Yuan. On the residential side, the company's General Manager of Residential and C&I ESS, Ben Song, says homeowners can improve self-consumption of their PV system from 20% to 80% by using an energy storage system (ESS). What recent technological advances have been made in Sunwoda's C&I and utility solutions? Yuan: Our BESS system technology prioritizes user convenience and practicality, featuring five main advantages. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...