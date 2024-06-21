BioVie and Mobilicom Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with BioVie, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) and Mobilicom Ltd. (Nasdaq:MOB) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BioVie: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

Mobilicom: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mob_access

In an exclusive interview, Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, who will share insight into the Company's pipeline of late-stage clinical programs targeting unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease. BioVie's lead asset, bezisterim (formerly NE3107), has demonstrated the ability to modulate TNFa production, leading to significant clinical improvements. Patients treated with bezisterim experienced reduced inflammation and insulin resistance, improved motor control and "morning on" symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD), enhanced cognition and function, and better brain imaging scans in Alzheimer's disease (AD), as well as reduced DNA methylation levels. The Company's strategic priorities include launching a Phase 2b trial for Parkinson's in Fall 2024, initiating a Phase 3 trial for Alzheimer's in mid-2025 with a new once-daily formulation of bezisterim, continuing partnering discussions for bezisterim's geographic rights, and commencing an ascites Phase 3 trial upon identifying a suitable partner.

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a strong investment opportunity with its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance, and cybersecurity. Mobilicom's intellectual property, comprising trade secrets and 34 patent claims across two patent families, underscores its innovation leadership. With a global footprint, the company has secured over 50 customers in 18 countries and achieved 50 "design wins," indicating significant market penetration and long-term revenue potential. Mobilicom generated 43% revenue growth with 59% gross margin in 2023, and ended the year with a strong cash balance of $8.4 million. Combined with a narrowing monthly burn rate, this affords Mobilicom a long cash runway to implement its strategic plans, capture market share, and ramp revenues.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NF?B (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of AD and PD. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on accesswire.com