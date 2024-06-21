

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Canada Inc., a unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) Friday said Health Canada approved HyQvia as a replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency and secondary humoral immunodeficiency in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.



The approval was based on two studies in patients ranging from 2 years of age to 16 years, in which HyQvia was found to be efficacious and no new safety signals were detected compared to the adult population.



HyQvia is already approved in Canada for primary humoral immunodeficiency and secondary humoral immunodeficiency in adult patients.



