TwentyFour Income Fund - TFIF Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

21 June 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Notice of Results

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF", the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company, will announce its results for the 12 month period ended 31 March 2024 on Thursday 11thJuly 2024.

There will be a live online presentation of the results at 10.00 BST on Thursday 11thJuly 2024.

Analysts and institutional investors wishing to join the presentation are asked to register their details by contacting Sam Murphy at Deutsche Numis.

Further details will be distributed to confirmed attendees ahead of the presentation.

Retail investor presentation

The company will also host a live presentation relating to the Final Results via Investor Meet Company on 11 Jul 2024, 13:00 BST

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10 Jul 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TwentyFour Income Fund Limited via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TwentyFour Income Fund Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369