Annual General Meeting of Curatis Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors



21.06.2024 / 17:13 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE Liestal, Switzerland, 21 June 2024: Curatis Holding AG (CURN.SW), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on orphan and ultra-orphan indications today held its Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of Curatis Holding AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and have approved all resolutions relating to the annual report and the financial year 2023 of the company, the change of auditor to Forvis Mazars, the board and management compensation as well as selected adjustments to the articles of associations with large majorities. The shareholders present (85.43% percent of voting rights) also re-elected - for a further term of 1 year - all members of the board, consisting of Marian Borovsky (Chairman, independent), Günter Graubach, Roland Rutschmann and Silvio Inderbitzin (independent). As members of the compensation committee, Marian Borovsky, Roland Rutschmann and Günter Graubach were re-elected for a term of 1 year. About the Curatis Group

Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with a distribution and drug development business. The focus of the Curatis Group's business activities is on high unmet medical need orphan and ultra-orphan indications, pursued via its wholly owned operating subsidiary Curatis AG. The Curatis Group was formed by the business combination of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Curatis AG in April 2024. Investors Relations contact:

YUMA Capital

Thomas Bieri

Managing Partner

Tel: +41 44 575 20 01

thomas.bieri@yuma-capital.com Disclaimer

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Other written materials, as well as other written and oral statements made to the public, may also contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "potential," "expected," "will," "planned," "pipeline," "outlook," "may," "could," "would," "anticipate," "seek," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products; or regarding the potential outcome, or financial or other impact on Curatis Holding AG, of any of the transactions carried out; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the group or any of its divisions or potential shareholder returns; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.



