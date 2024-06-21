Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices for the subcutaneous administration of therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Sol-MillenniumTM Medical Inc. ("Sol-M") has placed its initial purchase order of 3,832 InsuJetTM injectors plus consumables to fulfill the first pharmacy orders received by Sol-M from distributors in Canada and Switzerland. NuGen is expected to deliver the devices starting in August through September 2024.

The underlying pharmacy demand for Sol-M's order is primarily in Canada, where 3,282 units are destined for large pharmacies. The remaining 550 InsuJetTM devices plus consumables are destined to meet initial pharmacy demand in Switzerland.

This initial order will generate $801,000 in aggregate revenue and represent a gross margin of $448,000 for NuGen. The value of this order is more than double NuGen's reported revenue for the full fiscal year 2023 and is a great example of the growth acceleration we expect in our major markets.

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

About Sol-M:

Sol-M is one of the world's largest manufacturers of needles and syringes. It is vertically integrated with locations across the globe. Sol-Millennium's innovative technology helps positive patient outcomes, saves on medication, and enhances both clinician and patient experience. With an international sales team dedicated to delivering knowledge and outstanding customer service, Sol-Millennium's goal is to partner with those in healthcare, focusing on a healthier tomorrow.

