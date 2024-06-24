

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said that it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics business unit to RXO Inc., for $1.025 billion.



UPS stated that the decision to sell its Coyote Logistics business enables it to enhance its focus on its core operations.



Based in Chicago, Coyote Logistics is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, working with 100,000 network carriers and managing 10,000 loads per day.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

