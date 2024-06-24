Liz Duggan joins the company as Partner in the Financial Services Practice, bringing 20+ years of multinational industry experience to the role

Heidrick Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has announced the appointment of Liz Duggan as Partner in the Financial Services Practice.

As a Partner in the Financial Services Practice, based in London, Liz will primarily focus on executive search across corporate and investment banking, helping clients identify top talent to drive increased value through their business. She will also be strongly focused on effectively onboarding successful hires, advising on the management and mentoring of these new individuals, to ensure they are set up for success.

Liz Duggan brings over twenty years' experience in the search industry to Heidrick Struggles. In that time, she conducted executive placements across all sectors and product areas for clients worldwide, from banking, insurance and private equity institutions to start-up boutiques. Liz also has widespread experience working with Reinsurance Companies as they develop their Capital Solutions and Advisory capabilities. She has worked for both large and middle-market insurance names, helping them with their buildouts in Europe and the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Wolfgang Schmidt-Soelch, Heidrick Struggles' Regional Managing Partner for Financial Services Practice, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Liz Duggan to our team, at a key moment in our growth journey. She brings a lifetime of invaluable knowledge and experience to what we do and will play a vital role in our Financial Services operations in London and around the world."

Ahead of commencing her role with the company, Liz Duggan said: "I am honoured and excited to join Heidrick Struggles at a time when the investment banking landscape in the UK, Europe and around the world is at a point of transformation. I look forward to working with the entire Heidrick network, to identify new opportunities and serve our clients' needs, while boosting our already strong innovation, diversification, and sustainability credentials."

About Heidrick Struggles

