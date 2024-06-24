VIGO Photonics USA Continues Expansion in North American Market

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / VIGO Photonics is delighted to announce the continued expansion of Vigo Photonics USA into the North America market. Our deeper commitment to bringing leading edge Infrared detector technology as well as applications and engineering expertise closer to the customer has resulted in three new employees joining our team.





Daniel Hirsh, Director of Sales, Industrial Gas Sensing has had a rewarding career in the gas monitoring markets and will be leading our strategy for implementing solutions that will help our customers with tools to effectively monitor and manage their emissions, while combating climate change and supporting the energy markets. Initiatives such as US Methane Emissions Reduction Program continue to fuel the need for improved detection capabilities as well as faster sample and acquisition measurements where Vigo Photonics detectors bring a great deal of value.

Merry Ann Libonate joins us with an impressive career working alongside US defense contractors, government agencies and national laboratories. In the role of Director Sales, Security & Defense, she is spearheading our ITAR compliance project and fostering relationships with those who serve to defend our country by designing cutting edge technology that make our world safer.

Robert Myers, Senior Applications Engineer recently has joined the US team in a key role locally assisting our clients and commercial team on all technical aspects of infrared detectors. Robert has extensive background working with industry leading manufacturers in the photonics market where he utilized his electrical engineering degree to help solve application intensive problems with novel optical solutions. His background also includes time as product manager, commercial sales leader and senior scientist where he has led high performing teams. Collaborating closely with our R&D and Applications team at our factory headquarters in Poland, Robert is quickly on track to being our resident technology expert for the North America market.

We continue to gear up to meet the expanding market for infrared sensors in both the US and Canada created on the backs of initiatives in security & defense, gas sensing and laboratory grade instrumentation. Our sights are next on developing an engineered services function of highly skilled R&D individuals also based in the US to assist in integration and system design that will aid our customers in bringing disruptive technologies to market in a timely fashion. I am very excited to be joined by this caliber of professionals and look forward to further growing this business collectively.

