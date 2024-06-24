Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
24.06.24
15:29 Uhr
4,560 Euro
-0,140
-2,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.06.2024 19:28 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
24-Jun-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
 
 
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 
 
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 
ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the 
Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below. 
 
LTIP      No. of Options awarded 
 
Martin Davis  337,512 
Stuart Chapman 231,995 
Ben Wilkinson 233,592 
 
DBP      No. of Options awarded 
 
Martin Davis  73,751 
Stuart Chapman 50,694 
Ben Wilkinson 49,625

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com) ("Annual Report").

The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

ANNEX 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
 a.                 Martin Davis 
    Name 
 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
 
 a.                 Chief Executive Officer 
    Position / status 
 
 b. Initial notification /     Initial notification 
    amendment 
 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3. monitor 
 
 
 a.                 Molten Ventures plc 
    Name 
 
 b.                 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
    LEI 
 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
        Description of financial    Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
 a. instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                       GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
 
 b.                 Issue of options 
    Nature of the transaction 
 
                       411,263 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 
 c. Price(s) and volume(s)     1p per share 
 
 
                       n/a 
        Aggregated information 
 d. 
    - Aggregated volume 
 
        - Price 
 
 e.                 20 June 2024 
    Date of the transaction 
 
 f.                 n/a 
    Place of the transaction 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
 a.                 Stuart Chapman 
    Name 
 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
 
 a.                 Executive Director 
    Position / status 
 
 b. Initial notification /     Initial notification 
    amendment 
 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3. monitor 
 
 
 a.                 Molten Ventures plc 
    Name 
 
 b.                 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
    LEI 
 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
        Description of financial    Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
 a. instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                       GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
 
 b.                 Issue of options 
    Nature of the transaction 
 
                       282,689 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 
 c. Price(s) and volume(s)     1p per share 
 
 
                       n/a 
        Aggregated information 
 d. 
    - Aggregated volume 
 
        - Price 
 
 e.                 20 June 2024 
    Date of the transaction 
 
 f.                 n/a 
    Place of the transaction 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
 a.                 Ben Wilkinson 
    Name 
 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
 
 a.                 Chief Financial Officer 
    Position / status 
 
 b. Initial notification /     Initial notification 
    amendment 
 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3. monitor 
 
 
 a.                 Molten Ventures plc 
    Name 
 
 b.                 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
    LEI 
 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
        Description of financial    Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
 a. instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                       GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
 
 b.                 Issue of options 
    Nature of the transaction 
 
                       283,217 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 
                       1p per share 
 c. Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
                       n/a 
        Aggregated information 
 d. 
    - Aggregated volume 
 
        - Price 
 
 e.                 20 June 2024 
    Date of the transaction 
 
 f.                 n/a 
    Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329595 
EQS News ID:  1930989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.