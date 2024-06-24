DJ Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Jun-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below. LTIP No. of Options awarded Martin Davis 337,512 Stuart Chapman 231,995 Ben Wilkinson 233,592 DBP No. of Options awarded Martin Davis 73,751 Stuart Chapman 50,694 Ben Wilkinson 49,625

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com) ("Annual Report").

The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Martin Davis Name 2. Reason for the notification a. Chief Executive Officer Position / status b. Initial notification / Initial notification amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3. monitor a. Molten Ventures plc Name b. 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each a. instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code b. Issue of options Nature of the transaction 411,263 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of c. Price(s) and volume(s) 1p per share n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price e. 20 June 2024 Date of the transaction f. n/a Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Stuart Chapman Name 2. Reason for the notification a. Executive Director Position / status b. Initial notification / Initial notification amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3. monitor a. Molten Ventures plc Name b. 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each a. instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code b. Issue of options Nature of the transaction 282,689 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of c. Price(s) and volume(s) 1p per share n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price e. 20 June 2024 Date of the transaction f. n/a Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Ben Wilkinson Name 2. Reason for the notification a. Chief Financial Officer Position / status b. Initial notification / Initial notification amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3. monitor a. Molten Ventures plc Name b. 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each a. instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code b. Issue of options Nature of the transaction 283,217 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share c. Price(s) and volume(s) n/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price e. 20 June 2024 Date of the transaction f. n/a Place of the transaction

