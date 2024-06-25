

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced Tuesday it is advancing its artificial intelligence solutions through a human-centered approach in collaborations with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY). This approach will prioritize responsible use of AI across the company.



Conagra aims to drive efficiencies by leveraging innovative tools to develop, optimize and reimagine its capabilities by putting employees at the center of its AI strategy.



This approach empowers employees with resources that accelerate decision-making, efficiently synthesize large data sets and enable growth.



Conagra is utilizing generative AI, intelligent automation and strategic collaboration with Microsoft and EY to enhance its IT, Supply Chain, R&D, Demand Science, Brand and Design operations.



Conagra is already using AI for analyzing complex data systems that track consumer preferences and emerging trends to help inform product innovation, addressing demand challenges by understanding consumption trends and consumer behaviors. It will also help track processes across the supply chain to provide greater visibility into shipments and identify loss prevention opportunities.



