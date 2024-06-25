

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ANN.L, ABB), a Swiss technology major, said on Tuesday that it is investing over $35 million in a greenfield facility in Nottingham, U.K. to meet the increased demand for Furse earthing and lightning protection solutions.



The new Greenfield manufacturing and R&D facility is expected to be opened in early 2025.



More than 100 staff of the company will relocate to the new 9,500 square meter facility from the existing 6,300 square meter ABB Installation Products Nottingham foundry.



The new campus will occupy nearly five acres in Fairham Business Park, within close proximity of ABB's existing Wilford Road site.



