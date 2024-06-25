enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical on Thursday, June 27th at 4:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Berman will discuss the Company's recently reported positive interim venous ulcer healing data showing significant improvement from the Company's SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve®. He will also highlight key safety and efficacy data reported to date from the SAVVE trial and outline the timeline for expected approval the VenoValve.

In addition to the prepared remarks, there will be a live question and answer session. Mr. Berman will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the enVVe pivotal trial.

