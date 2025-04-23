enVVeno Medical Corporation: VenoValve to be Featured During Presentation at the 47th Annual Charing Cross Symposium

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that the VenoValve® will be featured during a presentation at the Annual Charing Cross Symposium being held April 23-25, 2025 in London, England.

As part of the Symposium, Dr. David Dexter, Sentara Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia and Associate Professor of Surgery, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and a Principal Investigator for the VenoValve U.S. pivotal trial, will present, "Progress to date and future prospects for invasive correction of deep venous reflux" onThursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:10 AM BST.

The VenoValveis a potential first-in-class, surgical replacement venous valve for patients with severe deep venous CVI. The Company estimates that there are approximately 2.5 million potential new patients each year in the U.S. that could be candidates for the VenoValve. The Company has submitted a pre-market authorization (PMA) application for the VenoValve to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2025.

For more information, visit the Annual Charing Cross Symposium website here.

About CVI

Severe, deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is a debilitating disease that is most often caused by blood clots (deep vein thromboses or DVTs) in the deep veins of the leg. When valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, blood flows in the wrong direction and pools in the lower leg, causing pressure within the veins of the leg to increase (venous hypertension). Symptoms of severe CVI include leg swelling, pain, edema, and in the most severe cases, recurrent open sores known as venous ulcers. The disease can severely impact everyday functions such as sleeping, bathing, dressing, and walking, and is known to result in high rates of depression and anxiety. There are currently no effective treatments for severe CVI of the deep vein system caused by valvular incompetence. Estimates indicate that CVI costs the U.S. healthcare system in excess of $4 billion each year.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

